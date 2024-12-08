Walleye Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 146.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 39,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 276,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 52.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 24,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $9.16 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

