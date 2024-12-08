Walleye Capital LLC Has $581,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343,571 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pegasystems by 5.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 49.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pegasystems by 29.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Pegasystems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

PEGA opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $97.94.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $71,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,226.40. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $43,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,415 shares of company stock worth $1,667,761 over the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

