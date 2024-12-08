Walleye Capital LLC Has $646,000 Stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 493.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,725 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verastem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Verastem by 4,172.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the second quarter valued at about $1,192,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Verastem from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of VSTM opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.11. Equities analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

