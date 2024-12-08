Walleye Capital LLC Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,428 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.30% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,267,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $716,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $7,003,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,523,750. The trade was a 17.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

CRBP stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.57.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

