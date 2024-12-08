Walleye Capital LLC Invests $577,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 16.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 29.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $106.57 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.79 and a 52 week high of $111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.20.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $531.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.08 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Franklin Electric from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $150,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,187.04. The trade was a 14.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

