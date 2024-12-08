Walleye Capital LLC Invests $754,000 in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 110,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 428,280 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,274,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 164,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,334,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Trading Down 0.9 %

European Wax Center stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $364.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EWCZ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EWCZ

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.