Walleye Capital LLC Invests $754,000 in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 110,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 428,280 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,274,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 164,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in European Wax Center by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,334,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 155,875 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
European Wax Center Trading Down 0.9 %
European Wax Center stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $364.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on EWCZ
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than European Wax Center
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.