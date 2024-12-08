Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $575,000 Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. RBO & Co. LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 115,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM opened at $79.85 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $113.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.37.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on Oxford Industries

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,007.56. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.