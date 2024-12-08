Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $717,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 23.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $31.65 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

