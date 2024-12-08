Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 17,834 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 184.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Ituran Location and Control worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 85,023 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 516,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 72,656 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 179,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $618.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.17. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

Ituran Location and Control Announces Dividend

Ituran Location and Control Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

