Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 256,881 AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 256,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AbCellera Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ABCL stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.41. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 533.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

View Our Latest Report on ABCL

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.