Walleye Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PIPR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $333.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.24. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $155.75 and a 1-year high of $351.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

