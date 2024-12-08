Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,524 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3,837.9% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 196,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 191,895 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 259.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 223,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 161,331 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 194,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 549,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACAD. StockNews.com cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $172,453.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,006.62. This trade represents a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $68,467.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,897.03. This trade represents a 17.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,661 shares of company stock worth $414,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

