Walleye Capital LLC Sells 14,479 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,479 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 584.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 760.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on National Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.83. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $53.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

