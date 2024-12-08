Walleye Capital LLC Sells 4,670 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Forrester Research worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 734.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 138.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 31.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 254,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Forrester Research Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FORR opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.98 million, a P/E ratio of -48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

