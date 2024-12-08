Walleye Capital LLC Takes $649,000 Position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATATFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 1,423.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 233,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 218,455 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 41.6% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 180,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 366.5% in the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 466,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 366,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $26.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.52. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

