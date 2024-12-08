Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $171.15 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $178.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.19 and its 200-day moving average is $154.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,530,412.80. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,857.30. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,639 shares of company stock worth $5,960,841 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.