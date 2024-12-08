Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) Not Rated Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

WOSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.48) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.61) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 496.67 ($6.33).

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Watches of Switzerland Group Company Profile

Shares of WOSG stock opened at GBX 562 ($7.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,248.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 455.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. Watches of Switzerland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 324 ($4.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 728 ($9.28).

(Get Free Report)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.