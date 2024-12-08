Wedbush Issues Optimistic Estimate for Zscaler Earnings

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Zscaler in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zscaler’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zscaler’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.84.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.71. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -847.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $1,448,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,701,505.04. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Earnings History and Estimates for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

