Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Stock Holdings Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Weis Markets by 29.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 334,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,986,000 after buying an additional 75,395 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weis Markets by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,143,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Weis Markets Stock Down 0.8 %

WMK opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.36. Weis Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

About Weis Markets

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

