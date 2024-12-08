Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Stock Price

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Argus raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.92.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.2 %

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

CPB stock opened at $42.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

