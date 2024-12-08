Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.71.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, November 29th.

WDC stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $139,390.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,723.52. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,107 shares of company stock worth $13,042,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Western Digital by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 123.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

