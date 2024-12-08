What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Sprinklr FY2025 Earnings?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sprinklr in a report released on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $197.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sprinklr by 107,818.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,900 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after buying an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 827,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,311,000 after buying an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprinklr by 11.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after acquiring an additional 295,638 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 10,291 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $80,578.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 448,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,255.01. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,455.86. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

