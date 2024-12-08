What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Okta FY2025 Earnings?

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Okta in a report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.77.

Okta Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. Okta has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of -242.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $969,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 122.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,870,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Okta by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 358,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 184,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Okta by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $10,603,449.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,862.96. The trade was a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $199,556.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,937.50. This trade represents a 11.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,215 shares of company stock valued at $46,304,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

