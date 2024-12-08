What is Desjardins’ Forecast for TSE:NA Q1 Earnings?

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$136.10.

National Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NA opened at C$132.75 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$93.31 and a 12 month high of C$141.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$132.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$121.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

