What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for Agenus Q1 Earnings?

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agenus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.29) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($12.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

AGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

AGEN stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $83.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Agenus by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agenus by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agenus by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 123,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

