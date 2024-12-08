What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for Avista FY2024 Earnings?

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVAFree Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Avista in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. Avista has a 52-week low of $31.91 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32.

Avista (NYSE:AVAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Avista had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Avista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 202.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Avista by 383.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,156 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 9.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,638,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,551,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

