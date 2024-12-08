What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for ES FY2027 Earnings?

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Eversource Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.41. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

ES opened at $59.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

