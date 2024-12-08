What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for ROIV Q3 Earnings?

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,860,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 630,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 185,226 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,267,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $46,333,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 1,983,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $23,382,600.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,870,543 shares in the company, valued at $210,693,701.97. This represents a 9.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,525 shares in the company, valued at $6,865,863. This trade represents a 14.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,677,309 shares of company stock valued at $43,283,184. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.