What is Raymond James’ Estimate for Nutrien FY2025 Earnings?

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a report released on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $5.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.89. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.50.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$67.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien has a one year low of C$60.74 and a one year high of C$83.14.

In other news, Director Keith Martell purchased 1,250 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$65.23 per share, with a total value of C$81,537.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.99 per share, with a total value of C$31,355.10. Insiders purchased 5,390 shares of company stock valued at $346,265 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.13%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

