What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for FWONK Q4 Earnings?

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Formula One Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Shares of FWONK stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83. Formula One Group has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64 and a beta of 0.18.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.59 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,701. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

