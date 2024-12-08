What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for AMAT Q1 Earnings?

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $9.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.19 EPS.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.29.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $173.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $255.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.17. The stock has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $33,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Applied Materials by 326.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.58%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.