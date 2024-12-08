William Blair Comments on Okta’s Q4 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Okta in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst J. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.26, a P/E/G ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.00. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Okta by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Okta by 105.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,862.96. This trade represents a 98.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,790 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $206,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,039.13. The trade was a 9.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,215 shares of company stock worth $46,304,810 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

