William Blair Issues Optimistic Forecast for DSGX Earnings

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the technology company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DSGX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

DSGX opened at $121.37 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $122.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.10. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,238,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,692,000 after buying an additional 19,817 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after buying an additional 91,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,434,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,037,000 after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

