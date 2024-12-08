William Blair Reduces Earnings Estimates for Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lonza Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Lonza Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LZAGY. Redburn Atlantic raised Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Lonza Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $59.24 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45.
Lonza Group Company Profile
Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lonza Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.