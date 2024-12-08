William Blair Reduces Earnings Estimates for Lonza Group

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lonza Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Lonza Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LZAGY. Redburn Atlantic raised Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $59.24 on Friday. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

