Williams-Sonoma Q4 EPS Estimate Raised by Zacks Research

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.41.

WSM opened at $188.82 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 403.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 81.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $5,399,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total transaction of $5,810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,766,978.12. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,160 shares of company stock valued at $11,590,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

