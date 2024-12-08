Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $400.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $365.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $359.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $295.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $278.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 2.3 %

WTW stock opened at $322.57 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $234.01 and a twelve month high of $334.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $41,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

