WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

WiSA Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of WISA opened at $1.70 on Friday. WiSA Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Trading of WiSA Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WiSA Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.35% of WiSA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

