Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) to Present Innovative Solutions on FOX & Friends National TV

On December 6, 2024, Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) announced a significant upcoming event where it will showcase its leading-edge products on FOX & Friends, a highly acclaimed cable news morning show. Scheduled for Sunday, December 8th, 2024, at 7:30 AM ET, this appearance marks a key moment for Worksport as it debuts its AL4 Premium Cover, SOLIS, and COR Systems in front of an audience expected to surpass one million live viewers.

During the broadcast, Worksport’s Chief Executive Officer, Steven Rossi, will spotlight the Company’s latest product offerings, demonstrating the exceptional features of the AL4 tonneau cover, Solis solar cover, and COR portable energy system. These state-of-the-art solutions will be showcased on pickup trucks in New York City, providing viewers with a firsthand look at Worksport’s cutting-edge technology in action.

Rossi expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunity, highlighting the exposure Worksport will gain by presenting to over a million viewers on FOX & Friends. He emphasized how this platform positions Worksport to reach a broader audience and increase brand visibility significantly in the future.

Worksport’s appearance on FOX & Friends is expected to highlight the Company’s current growth trajectory and unveil its upcoming innovative product lineup, targeting multi-billion dollar markets. Additionally, viewers will have access to an exclusive discount code for Worksport’s products on its e-commerce platform, www.worksport.com.

FOX & Friends, known for being one of the most-watched morning shows on cable news, with an average of 1.2 million viewers per episode, presents a substantial opportunity for Worksport to connect with a large audience and enhance its brand reputation. The live broadcast is anticipated to drive consumer awareness and investor confidence as Worksport continues to expand into new markets and revolutionize the tonneau cover and portable energy sectors.

Worksport has announced a series of key updates in 2024, including significant sales growth, enhancements to its corporate treasury, production capacity increases, and strategic initiatives to bolster savings and product offerings. These developments reflect the Company’s commitment to innovation and growth in the clean energy and automotive industries.

Investors interested in learning more about Worksport and its forward-looking vision are encouraged to visit the Company’s official investor relations website and review its SEC filings for comprehensive information on its operations and strategic objectives.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

