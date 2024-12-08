Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

WH opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $7,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,343,424.71. The trade was a 17.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $251,199.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,104.68. The trade was a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,850 shares of company stock worth $8,881,849. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,210,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,589,000 after purchasing an additional 916,742 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,533,000 after buying an additional 506,593 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,609,000 after acquiring an additional 196,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,906,000 after acquiring an additional 131,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

