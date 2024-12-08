XPeng’s (XPEV) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a $8.80 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.20.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Get XPeng alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on XPEV

XPeng Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $12.50 on Thursday. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 2,615.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in XPeng by 122.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in XPeng by 119.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 60,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in XPeng by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.