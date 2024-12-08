XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,533 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in XPO by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in XPO by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.13.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

