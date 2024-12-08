XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on XPO. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.13.

Get XPO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Trading Up 0.8 %

XPO stock opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.67. XPO has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $156.85.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that XPO will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in XPO by 84.2% during the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,484,000 after buying an additional 2,153,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XPO by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,477,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,903,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,124,000 after purchasing an additional 253,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in XPO by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,537,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in XPO by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,500,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,243,000 after purchasing an additional 130,322 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.