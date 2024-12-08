Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.17.
XPOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $766.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.26.
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
