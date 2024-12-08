Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Now Covered by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on YMAB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.61. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.38 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.61% and a negative net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $877,822.57. This trade represents a 30.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $210,000. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

