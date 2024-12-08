Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Copa

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $14.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.66 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get Copa alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.83.

Copa Price Performance

Shares of Copa stock opened at $89.63 on Friday. Copa has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.98.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. Copa had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $854.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Copa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 69,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.