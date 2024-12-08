Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avanos Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $444,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth about $551,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 23,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

