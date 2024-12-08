Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.43. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $607.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Associated Banc by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 112,323 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its position in Associated Banc by 12.4% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 411,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 45,542 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Associated Banc by 54.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its position in Associated Banc by 27.6% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 442,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,368,000 after purchasing an additional 95,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 117.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 29,536 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $810,172.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,406.03. The trade was a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $165,089.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,254.72. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,936 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 76.67%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

