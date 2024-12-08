Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of NXPI Q1 Earnings

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $11.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $218.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $201.58 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.63. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

