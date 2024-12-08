Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $6.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $156.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $127.53 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. The trade was a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 97.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

