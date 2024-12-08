Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for TEVA Earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,740,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,762,226 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7,945.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,791,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,374 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 237.5% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,377,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,668 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 34,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,337,000 after buying an additional 2,204,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,500,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,402,000 after buying an additional 1,778,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

